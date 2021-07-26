Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Threat of lightning storms adds to struggle to contain large California fire

Advertisement

Crews and officials battling a large fire that has incinerated more than 190,000 acres in northern California braced for the possibility on Sunday that smoke columns could spawn lightning storms capable of igniting more blazes. The swarming Dixie fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, gained ground on Saturday and was only 21% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/7/14/dixie-fire.

Some Americans could need COVID-19 vaccine booster -Fauci

Top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as the United States deals with increasing cases from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi names Republican Kinzinger to Jan. 6 panel

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Kinzinger, Pelosi said in a statement, "brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy."

Republican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill

The lead U.S. Republican negotiator on an infrastructure plan said on Sunday he hoped for a detailed agreement sometime this week despite a dispute over spending on mass transit, but a Democratic source said several other issues were also unresolved. Lawmakers are hoping to hold a procedural vote in the Senate as soon as Monday on whether to start debate on the bipartisan plan, and negotiators are trying to nail down final details. Issues that have strained the agreement include a provision intended to lift workers' wages https://reut.rs/3rALYal.

Bob Moses, U.S. civil rights leader of the 1960s, dies at 86

Bob Moses, a civil rights leader who took part in some of the most significant campaigns for equality in the Deep South in the 1960s and later became an advocate for African Americans to succeed in math, died on Sunday at age 86, the NAACP said. Moses is the latest African American leader of that era to die in the past year, including John Lewis, Vernon Jordan, C.T. Vivian, Charles Evers, and Gloria Richardson.

Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but it "remains to be seen" if that will be part of a $3.5 trillion budget measure. "There must be a pathway to citizenship," Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings

Sae Feurtado and Richard Kissi's long wait to say "I do" finally ended on Friday, when in-person weddings resumed at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau after a 16-month shutdown. Before COVID-19, thousands of people from all over the world every year exchanged marriage vows in the two chapels housed inside the late 1920s Art Deco building in lower Manhattan.

Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. That's how a group of 26 artists and 45 models celebrated the eighth annual NYC Bodypainting Day, using the human body as their canvas to promote messages like body positivity.

Several major issues unresolved in bipartisan infrastructure talks - Democratic source

Several major issues have yet to be resolved in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan talks on an infrastructure spending measure, a Democratic source said on Sunday. These included wage rates, public transit funding, water funding, broadband, spending on highways and bridges, and using unspent COVID-19 relief money as a way to pay for the program, the source said.

U.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe. One underlying issue is whether three states with Democratic governors - New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania - inadvertently added to the coronavirus death toll in the early stages of the pandemic by allowing nursing homes to take in residents who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)