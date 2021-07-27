Pondy Lt Guv, CM pay tributes to Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid homage to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his sixth death anniversary on Tuesday.

Lt Governor and the Chief Minister planted saplings on the precincts of the Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium in Lawspet.

Tamilisai paid glowing tributes to the Missile Scientist and said that Kalam's contributions had made India proud.

She also referred to the keen interest Abdul Kalam had for infusing scientific temper among the younger generation.

