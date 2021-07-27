Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Under patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on, the party said in a tweet on Tuesday.It said the FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on a complaint given by Uttam on Sunday evening.In his complaint, Uttam said on July 22, as part of a conspiracy, Yadavs statement was put on Twitter from a fake handle.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a case against unidentified persons for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading ''hatred''.
''An FIR was registered by SP state president Naresh Uttam against unknown persons for making fake account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav to spread hatred. Under patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on,'' the party said in a tweet on Tuesday.
It said the FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on a complaint given by Uttam on Sunday evening.
In his complaint, Uttam said on July 22, as part of a conspiracy, Yadav's statement was put on Twitter from a fake handle. He submitted screenshots of the message to the police, the party said.
In the message, it was said that after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government, Babri mosque will be constructed in Ayodhya in place of the Ram temple, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP Assembly polls 2022: Samajwadi Party posters assure 10 lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity
Ex DGP targets Akhilesh Yadav over 'don't trust actions of UP Police' remark
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
Bhupinder Yadav, Sonowal, Thakur, Scindia find place in crucial Cabinet Committees
Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar included in players selected for fitness camp by MCA