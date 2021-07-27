Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a case against unidentified persons for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading ''hatred''.

''An FIR was registered by SP state president Naresh Uttam against unknown persons for making fake account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav to spread hatred. Under patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on,'' the party said in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said the FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on a complaint given by Uttam on Sunday evening.

In his complaint, Uttam said on July 22, as part of a conspiracy, Yadav's statement was put on Twitter from a fake handle. He submitted screenshots of the message to the police, the party said.

In the message, it was said that after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government, Babri mosque will be constructed in Ayodhya in place of the Ram temple, sources said.

