Left Menu

Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Under patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on, the party said in a tweet on Tuesday.It said the FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on a complaint given by Uttam on Sunday evening.In his complaint, Uttam said on July 22, as part of a conspiracy, Yadavs statement was put on Twitter from a fake handle.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:07 IST
Case filed over fake Twitter account of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has filed a case against unidentified persons for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spreading ''hatred''.

''An FIR was registered by SP state president Naresh Uttam against unknown persons for making fake account of party chief Akhilesh Yadav to spread hatred. Under patronage of those in power, the game to defame and vitiate peace is going on,'' the party said in a tweet on Tuesday.

It said the FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Gautampalli police station on a complaint given by Uttam on Sunday evening.

In his complaint, Uttam said on July 22, as part of a conspiracy, Yadav's statement was put on Twitter from a fake handle. He submitted screenshots of the message to the police, the party said.

In the message, it was said that after the formation of the Samajwadi Party government, Babri mosque will be constructed in Ayodhya in place of the Ram temple, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021