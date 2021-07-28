Left Menu

UK urges democracy and human rights to end political crisis in Tunisia

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 01:09 IST
Britain on Tuesday said the principles of democracy and human rights in Tunisia would help solve the country's worst political crisis in a decade.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, backed by the army, sacked the prime minister and froze Parliament on Sunday, sparking concern in Western capitals that have praised the country's transition from autocracy since the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.

"We believe that the solution to Tunisia’s current challenges can only be achieved through the principles of democracy, transparency, human rights, and free speech," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

