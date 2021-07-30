Yet another day of Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted due to opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for yet another day on Friday due to vociferous protests over the Pegasus spying row and the three new farm laws.

Two bills were introduced before House proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continued opposition protests.

Amid continuous uproar by opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House that the Pegasus controversy was a ''non-issue'' and that the government was ready for discussions on people-related issues.

While describing the Opposition's behaviour as ''unfortunate'', he said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement on the issue in both the Houses. Joshi said the protests are over a ''non-issue, non-serious issue''.

The House proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon when the Question Hour was in progress.

When the House reassembled at noon, two bills -- The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill -- were introduced amid the din.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, then asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats as a discussion on the Covid situation was scheduled.

The discussion on Covid could not be taken up on Friday.

As sloganeering continued, Agrawal adjourned the House proceedings for the day.

Lok Sabha will now meet on August 2 after the routine weekend break.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned till noon after protests.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

Some Opposition members were heard raising slogans like 'we want justice'.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19.

