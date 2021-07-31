Rajasthan: No clarity over Cabinet rejig yet

Even after three days of discussions between Congress leaders and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, there is no clarity on when the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will take place in Rajasthan. Maken, the charge of Rajasthan Affairs at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), held one-on-one meetings here with party MLAs and those supporting it to take feedback on the performance of the state government.

While party sources said there is some time before the reshuffle takes place, MLAs close to former deputy CM Sachin Pilot claimed that things have been finalised and the rejig is expected in the first week of August. Meanwhile, not exact date has been given for it by Maken, who had on Friday said some ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government to work for the organisation. The feedback exercise was initiated by the Congress high command after Sachin Pilot and MLAs close to him revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

Party sources said most MLAs gave ''positive feedback'' about the government's performance and have expressed faith in the leadership of the chief minister.

''The working style of the chief minister was praised by them and he has emerged as an undisputed leader,'' the sources said on Saturday.

On Friday, Maken also praised the government's functioning.

''I was told by every MLA how amazing development work has been carried out in their constituency -- be it education, health, roads, hospitals. All MLAs are satisfied and all are moving ahead on the path of development,'' he had said.

