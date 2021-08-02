K'taka cabinet expansion discussed in detail with BJP chief; final list expected tomorrow: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said a detailed discussion was held with BJP president J P Nadda on the expansion of his cabinet and the final list is expected on Tuesday. Once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day of the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, he said. The new cabinet will be selected balancing all factors, including regional and social representation. Those who migrated to the BJP from other parties need not worry, Bommai said. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Kateel also attended the meeting.

''We had a detailed discussion with Naddaji. We are expecting the final list tomorrow evening,'' Bommai told reporters after a close to an hour-long meeting.

''One list was discussed with the BJP chief and he has said that he will re-look and finalise it by tomorrow evening. We will get to know the number of new ministers and their names tomorrow,'' he said. Bommai said that two to three lists with different combinations have been submitted to the party chief for consideration.

Asked if the BJP will consider those who have migrated from other parties, the chief minister said, ''I want to tell clearly that they are not immigrants, and they are our own people. A decision will be taken from the party's side. No need to worry about that... We will take care of everyone.'' The BJP central leadership will have another round of discussion within themselves before releasing the final list, Bommai said. Since Parliament is in session, the party central leadership may take a call in the evening or night, he added. ''We explained the ground situation in the state. They have also expressed certain things. We want to give a proactive and credible cabinet,'' Bommai said.

The meeting with Nadda was rescheduled four times.

During the day, the chief minister also met BJP national general secretary B L Santosh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, Bommai's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah could not take place.

Sources said that one round of discussion on cabinet expansion between Bommai and senior party leaders took place on Sunday night. In Karnataka, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at the BJP government, saying the new CM was running around for cabinet expansion instead of focusing on COVID-19. ''Thousands have died in the absence of adequate hospitals, beds, ventilators and oxygen. It must be prevented from recurring but Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is running around for cabinet expansion instead of focusing on COVID-19,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters in Karwar, the headquarters town of Uttara Kannada district.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said the expansion will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.

He also said that cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go, would be discussed with Nadda.

Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names, he said.

''Based on these factors, the numbers and names will be decided. Even how many deputy CMs should be made will also be decided,'' Bommai had said.

The chief minister said that in the current political situation, efforts will be made to take everyone together. ''We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state,'' he said.

The chief minister said some aspirants have met him here and held discussions. ''They also know, not everyone can become ministers,'' he said.

''We will do it in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous cabinet team,'' he had said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

