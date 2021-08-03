Security up for key politicians; every resident should hoist Tricolour: CM Thakur on SFJ threat

The security has been tightened ahead of Independence Day for key politicians in Himachal Pradesh after a threat from a pro-Khalistan outfit that it won’t allow them to hoist the Tricolour, said CM Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

Addressing the state Assembly, Thakur also urged residents to unfurl the national flag atop their homes on Independence Day.

The threat was made through a pre-recorded phone call to a majority of Shimla-based journalists on July 30. In a similar call on Monday, it was said that BJP chief J P Nadda won't be allowed to unfurl the flag. The caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). After question hour on the second day of the monsoon session, the CM said there is no need to get scared and required steps are being taken.

The security of the CM, BJP chief and the state governor has been beefed up, Thakur said, adding that they are ready to ''sacrifice their lives for the Tricolour''. Every Himachal Pradesh resident should hoist a Tricolour atop his home on Independence Day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Thakur said several journalists and other residents initially got pre-recorded threat calls on July 30, threatening that he will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolour.

Later in similar calls to some other journalists and some Opposition leaders, it was threatened that BJP chief J P Nadda won’t be allowed to hoist the national flag, Thakur said.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said efforts should be made to extradite Pannun and other people behind these calls. The Congress leader said he himself and other party MLAs, including Asha Kumari, Sukhvinder Sukhu, Vikramaditya Singh, Sunder Thakur, Nand Lal, Vinay Kumar and Lakhwinder Rana had received similar calls on on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Sukhvinder Sukhu raising the matter in the House and said he got a call from Pannun, threatening that no one will be allowed to hoist the national flag in the state on Independence Day.

In the pre-recorded phone calls, the caller had said, “Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab.” Following this, police on Saturday booked Pannun for sedition and other charges.

