Left Menu

SGPC urges Centre to ensure safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.She urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the security and safety of the Sikhs living in Afghanistan and to make suitable arrangements for those wishing to come to India.Kaur said a large number of Sikhs are living in Afghanistan.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:18 IST
SGPC urges Centre to ensure safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SGPC on Saturday urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in war-torn Afghanistan and make unconditional arrangements for those Sikhs willing to return to India.

The apex gurdwara body also said that the settlement of such Sikhs returning to the country will be arranged by it. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

She urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the security and safety of the Sikhs living in Afghanistan and to make suitable arrangements for those wishing to come to India.

Kaur said a large number of Sikhs are living in Afghanistan. "But unfortunately, today only about 20 families are living there," she said.

She said it is even more unfortunate that the few remaining families are living in the shadow of insecurity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021