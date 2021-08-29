Left Menu

Congress suspends two senior leaders in Kerala for expressing displeasure over selection of DDC

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 04:00 IST
Congress suspends two senior leaders in Kerala for expressing displeasure over selection of DDC
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Kerala has suspended two of its senior leaders for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of the party’s district chiefs in the state by the AICC.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a statement said former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were ''temporarily suspended'' from the party.

''They both showed lack of discipline and made public statements through the media related to the reconstitution of DCCs,'' the statement said.

Both the leaders made scathing criticism against the state leadership over the selection of District Congress Committee (DDC) chiefs. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on Saturday evening published the list of 14 DCCs in the state, following which the disgruntled leaders made the remarks on TV talk shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
4
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021