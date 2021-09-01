Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says farmers, MSMEs, salaried class being demonetised

Slamming the Centre over its economic policies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Central government has "demonetised" farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, salaried class, and honest industrialists. Addressing a press conference here today, the Congress leader also targeted the Centre over the price hike in fuel prices and LGP cylinder.

"In the last 7 years, we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetisation on one side, and monetisation on the other side. First Modi ji said that he is undertaking demonetisation and Finance Minister says that she is undertaking monetisation. The people are asking what is undergoing monetisation, and what is being subjected to demonetisation?" he asked. "Farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, govt employees and honest industrialists are being demonetised. Who is being monetised? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji - economic transfer is being done," Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP also pointed out that the prices of LPG have witnessed a hike of 116 per cent, petrol a rise of 42 per cent, adding that the prices of diesel jumped from Rs 57 per lire to Rs 88 per litre, since 2014 when the BJP-led NDA came to power. "When UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410/cylinder. Today, it costs Rs 885/cylinder - a rise of 116 per cent. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014, today it's Rs 101/litre - a rise of 42 per cent. Diesel was priced at Rs 57/litre in 2014, it's Rs 88/litre today," Gandhi said.

"Modi ji keeps saying that GDP is rising, Finance Minister says that GDP is showing an upward projection. I then understood what does it mean by GDP. It means 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol'. They have this confusion," he said. "People can argue that there is rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the international market. During the UPA govt in 2014, crude oil was priced at Rs 105, today it's Rs 71 - it was 32 per cent higher at our time. Gas was priced at Rs 880 in our time, today it's Rs 653 - 26 per cent lower today," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)