TMC, BJP at loggerheads over pending by-polls in West Bengal

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Bypolls in seven constituencies in West Bengal has now become the latest political flashpoint between ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have locked horns over the issue with the latter attempting to postpone the pending elections.

Speaking to ANI, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said, "It is not the right time to hold by-polls in Bengal as COVID situation has not improved. Moreover, our experts have given the warning of the COVID third wave. Take the example of Uttarakhand, he stepped down because the elections could not be conducted due to the COVID situation." "They are adamant on retaining Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister. We want even the municipality elections should be announced but everything cannot be taken for granted. Two or three MLAs are not going to make a difference but the situation is not allowing us to go for by-polls," added Ghosh.

Meanwhile, TMC alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre did not want to hold by-polls in the state due to political vendetta. TMC MLA Tapas Roy while speaking to ANI said, "We want by-polls to be held as early as possible. Our leaders are visiting Election Commission. This is a constitutional process that within six months period there has to be an election if any set remains vacant. It cannot be stopped. There were no elections in Samserganj and Jangipur. It is nothing but BJP's Political vendetta."

"During the West Bengal Assembly polls, COVID was at the peak and we had eight phases of elections. Now we are ready to hold by-polls and expect Election Commission will soon announce the dates," he added. By-polls are pending for seven vacant seats in West Bengal including Jangipur and Samserganj in Murshidabad district, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, Kharagpur in South Medinipur district, Nadia district's Shantipur and Cooch Behar's Dinhata and Bhowanipore.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

