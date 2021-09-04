Left Menu

Raisi says Iran ready for nuclear talks, but not under Western 'pressure' - TV

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Iran was ready to hold talks with world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear accord but not under Western "pressure", adding Tehran was seeking negotiations leading to a lifting of U.S. sanctions. "The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ...

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:59 IST
Raisi says Iran ready for nuclear talks, but not under Western 'pressure' - TV
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Iran was ready to hold talks with world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear accord but not under Western "pressure", adding Tehran was seeking negotiations leading to a lifting of U.S. sanctions.

"The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ... I have already announced that we will have talks on our government's agenda but not with ... pressure," Raisi said in a live interview with state television.

"Talks are on the agenda ... We are seeking goal-oriented negotiations ... so sanctions on the Iranian people are lifted," Raisi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021