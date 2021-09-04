Raisi says Iran ready for nuclear talks, but not under Western 'pressure' - TV
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Iran was ready to hold talks with world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear accord but not under Western "pressure", adding Tehran was seeking negotiations leading to a lifting of U.S. sanctions. "The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ...
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Iran was ready to hold talks with world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear accord but not under Western "pressure", adding Tehran was seeking negotiations leading to a lifting of U.S. sanctions.
"The Westerners and the Americans are after talks together with pressure ... I have already announced that we will have talks on our government's agenda but not with ... pressure," Raisi said in a live interview with state television.
"Talks are on the agenda ... We are seeking goal-oriented negotiations ... so sanctions on the Iranian people are lifted," Raisi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raisi
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Tehran
- Iranian
- U.S.
- Westerners
- Iran
- Americans
ALSO READ
Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Mariners' Ty France belts winning homer in 11th; Tennis-Murray accepts wildcard for final U.S. Open tune-up event and more
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more