BJP can't fight TMC politically, using ED, CBI for vindictive politics: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so they are using central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to mediapersons, Banerjee said, "I am ready to face any investigation. If they can produce evidence against me, then there is no need to use ED and CBI against me. I am even ready to be hanged. Why are not they bringing any proof in front of the public?"

"They (BJP) could not fight TMC politically so now they have come down to vindictive politics. They are using probe agencies to further their political interests. I urge BJP leaders to sit with me for 5 minutes. If I am not able to expose them, I will not step foot into the political arena again. ED and CBI turn a blind eye when it comes to those caught on camera accepting bribes," he stated. Notably, Abhishek Banerjee will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi tomorrow in connection with the coal mining scam.

The wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee was also summoned by ED on September 1 along with others with their bank details. (ANI)

