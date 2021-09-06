Left Menu

COVID-19: Amid double-digit daily rise, minister speaks of enhanced curbs in Nagpur

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 12 during the day to reach 4,93,072, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56.Raut, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the divisional commissionerate here, said the daily addition was in single digits till a couple of days ago, but on Monday it was 12. He said 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the region and said more restrictions could be put in place in the district in the next three to four days as the daily infection count had begun rising in double digits. The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 12 during the day to reach 4,93,072, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56.

Raut, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the divisional commissionerate here, said the daily addition was in single digits till a couple of days ago, but on Monday it was 12. He said 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. ''After a meeting with traders and other organisations in two to three days, enhanced restrictions will be announced,'' the minister said.

He said the enhanced restrictions could include restaurants being allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 10pm, shops and other establishments till 4pm and a complete shutdown on weekends, with only essential services being allowed to operate.

