West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress' candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to start her campaign for Assembly by-polls from September 8, said sources on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-09-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 04:41 IST
Mamata Banerjee to start her campaign for Bhabanipur bypolls from Sept 8
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress' candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to start her campaign for Assembly by-polls from September 8, said sources on Monday. "Mamata Banerjee will start her campaign as TMC candidate for the by-election in Bhabanipur constituency from September 8," said sources.

On Saturday, the Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats--Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj --in West Bengal on September 30. Bhabanipur is the traditional seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC on Sunday officially announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party's candidate for the Bhabanipur assembly. Further, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party's candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.

Earlier on Monday, sources said the Indian National Congress is unlikely to field a candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming by-elections. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly constituency. Following this, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for the West Bengal Chief Minister to contest from the seat.

The election on the seat is crucial for Banerjee to win if she has to remain the chief minister of the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

