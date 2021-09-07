Left Menu

Swedish govt to boost job spending by $1 bln in autumn budget

Sweden's centre-left minority coalition said on Tuesday it would boost support for job creation, employment services and training by 8 billion Swedish crowns ($934.5 million) in its autumn budget.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:21 IST
Swedish govt to boost job spending by $1 bln in autumn budget
Image Credit: Twitter(@finansmaggan)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's center-left minority coalition said on Tuesday it would boost support for job creation, employment services, and training by 8 billion Swedish crowns ($934.5 million) in its autumn budget. Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson outlined a 74 billion crown boost to the economy late last month in a budget aimed at fighting long-term unemployment, reversing climate change, and rebuilding the welfare state.

The job package includes training, help for recent immigrants to get a foothold in the labor market, and temporarily lower labor taxes for companies employing younger workers, among other measures. "Everyone should be a part of working Sweden out of the crisis," Labour Minister Eva Nordmark told a news conference.

Budget measures so far announced by the government include a 10 billion crown income tax cut and 3.9 billion to support a greener transport system. The coalition will publish its budget on Sept. 20, but needs support from the Left and Centre parties for the finance bill to pass parliament. The formerly Communist Left and the right-leaning Centre Party have widely different views on the priorities.

The Centre party has said it will not support the government if it negotiates the budget with the Left Party. Meanwhile, the Left has said its support depends on being able to influence policy. The government would likely step down if its budget does not pass. Further complicating matters, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has announced he will step down in November with Finance Minister Andersson the front runner to succeed him. ($1 = 8.5605 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021