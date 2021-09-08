Congress to not field candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll
- Country:
- India
A day after promising to field its candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypoll, the Congress on Tuesday took a U-turn over its stand and said the party will not pit anybody against the Trinamool Congress supremo.
As instructed by the AICC, the Congress will neither field any candidate opposite Banerjee nor campaign against her in the run up to the September 30 bypoll, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters in Baharampur.
On Monday, Chowdhury had told reporters that the Congress would field a candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claiming that the majority of PCC members were in favour of such a decision.
Two months ago, Chowdhury had advocated not fielding any candidate against the chief minister out of political courtesy.
Reacting to the AICC decision, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, ''We will field a candidate as those opposed to the TMC and BJP needed an alternative. We cannot ask the Congress to change its decision.'' PTI SUS SNE SNE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt can't sell country's assets; they do not belong to BJP: Mamata Banerjee on NMP.
'Mamata Banerjee becoming PM as distant as Konkan and Kashmir', says Narayan Rane
BJP cannot fight politically, using CBI, ED against us, says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek's wife Rujira writes to ED expressing inability to appear before it in New Delhi in coal scam case
Mamata Banerjee will be given red carpet welcome in Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma