ED will reveal how Abhishek Banerjee earned 'huge' amount of money, says BJP MP

Amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Sunday that the law enforcement agency will reveal the exact amount of money the TMC leader has accumulated and what was his source of income. Speaking to ANI, Jagannath Sarkar said, "Nobody knows how Abhishek Banerjee possessed a huge amount of money. But now, ED will reveal the exact amount of money and how he became rich."

Sarkar also questioned Banerjee's financial condition over the past few years, he said, "His financial condition was not great 10 years ago. Now, how does he have crores of rupees? Everything will be clear after the investigation." The statement came after Banerjee was summoned by ED on September 3 in connection with the coal mining scam and arrived at their office on September 6 for the investigation.

Meanwhile, the TMC leader also made statements of hanging himself after being accused by the opposition leader Sarkar related to the scam. Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC)Abhishek Banerjee had said TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties while adding that BJP's resources will fall flat no matter how much might, vigour and threat it puts in.

The TMC leader on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital. He was interrogated for around eight hours by the agency in an alleged coal smuggling case. Briefing reporters after appearing before ED, Banerjee said, "If BJP thinks it can frighten TMC by doing all this, we will fight more vigorously. TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties. We will go to every state where BJP has killed democracy. BJP's tyranny will be defeated. Let BJP put all its might, vigour, threat and resources, mind my words, their resources are going to fall flat. TMC will defeat BJP in next polls." (ANI)

