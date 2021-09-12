Sonia Gandhi forms political affairs panel of Cong's Telangana unit, Manickam Tagore its chairman

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday constituted the political affairs committee of the party's Telangana unit with Manickam Tagore as its chairman.

Tagore is also the Congress' in-charge of the state.

Mohd Sabbir Ali will be the convener of the committee. Other members of the panel include A Revanth Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress president, senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Laxmaiah, K Jana Reddy, and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

T Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Choudhary, P Balram Naik, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Poddem Veeraiah, Anasuya (Seethakka) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will also be members of the panel.

Besides, all state unit Congress presidents, working presidents, all chairpersons of committees approved by the All India Congress Committee, all AICC secretaries from Telangana and all AICC secretaries In-charge of Telangana have also been included as members of the political affairs committee.

