Norway opposition leader says he'll seek to form coalition government
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-09-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 03:23 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's centre-left opposition bloc has won a majority of seats in parliament and will seek to form a government, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a speech to his party on Monday.
"Now we can finally say: we did it," said Stoere, who is widely expected to become Norway's next prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Labour Party
Advertisement