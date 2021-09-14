Left Menu

Country will never forget sufferings of Kashmiri Pandit families, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the county will never forget the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the county will never forget the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit families. The Congress leader in a Facebook post said, "Goodwill to my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. The country will never forget the pain of your families' sufferings. Humble tribute!"

Rahul Gandhi had been to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in September earlier. It was his second visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9.

During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

