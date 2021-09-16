Left Menu

Centre owes over Rs 30,000 crore to Maha in GST dues: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday claimed that the Centre owes over Rs 30,000 crore to Maharashtra towards the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:34 IST
Centre owes over Rs 30,000 crore to Maha in GST dues: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday claimed that the Centre owes over Rs 30,000 crore to Maharashtra towards the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation. "Aim of GST was one nation one tax. Some of the commitments of the GST council are still not fulfilled. It must be fulfilled on priority. Till yesterday Maharashtra state's GST return of 30-32 thousand crore is still not given to us," Pawar told media personnel here.

This comes ahead of the GST council meeting to be held on Friday at Lucknow. Pawar stated Maharashtra has requested virtual attendance for the meeting and said that the state government has written suggestions for the meeting.

"We have to see what stand Centre takes on the demand of bringing the fuel prices under GST. We will take our stand when the issue is brought before us," he added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting at Lucknow on Friday. The meeting will also be attended by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

"Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting at 11 AM in Lucknow tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MOS @mppchaudhary besides Finance Ministers of states and UTs and senior officers from Union government and states," the Union Finance Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021