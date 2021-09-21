Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden seeks to increase number of refugees admitted to U.S., State department says

President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States yearly to 125,000 during the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, according to a statement from the State Department. The department will consult with the Department of Homeland Security and Congress to lift the cap, which was set at 62,500 for this fiscal year, the statement said.

Democrats' time crunch tightens after immigration move blocked

Democrats in the U.S. Congress were scrambling on Monday to find another way to include immigration reform in a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending bill after a Senate arbiter said their first proposal broke the chamber's rules. The ruling was the latest in a series of stumbling blocks President Joe Biden's party faces as it enters a critical few weeks before a Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill. Also ahead is an Oct. 1 deadline to continue funding the federal government and the threat later in the month that the government will breach its borrowing cap, risking default on U.S. payment obligations.

Megan Rapinoe, other women athletes back abortion rights at U.S. Supreme Court

A group of prominent women athletes including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and basketball standouts Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights in a case involving Mississippi's Republican-backed bid to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion opponents have asked the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's right to end a pregnancy and made abortion legal nationwide after it was outlawed in certain states.

California's giant sequoias remain safe from growing wildfire

California fire crews have so far succeeded in protecting a group of ancient giant sequoias threatened by a wildfire raging through a national park in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, authorities said on Monday. The sequoias dubbed the Four Guardsmen remain unscathed by the so-called KNP Complex fire, which was ignited by lightning earlier this month and has grown in recent days in the Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest.

Biden speech at U.N. to stress U.S. focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says

U.S. President Joe Biden will use his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday to stress that ending the military engagement in Afghanistan will open a new chapter of "intensive diplomacy," a senior administration official said. Biden was to leave the White House on Monday afternoon to travel to New York to kick off a week that will be dominated by foreign policy, amid questions about his handling of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and a submarine deal with Australia that has angered France.

Republican Party operatives charged with arranging illegal Trump campaign contribution

U.S. prosecutors on Monday unsealed criminal charges against two longtime Republican Party operatives, accusing them of illegally funneling a foreign campaign contribution to former President Donald Trump in 2016. According to an indictment unsealed in federal court in the District of Columbia, Jesse Benton and Doug Wead "conspired to illegally funnel thousands of dollars of foreign money from a Russian foreign national into an election for the Office of President of the United States of America."

Investigators in Gabby Petito case search her fiance's family home

Police and FBI agents investigating the disappearance of Gabby Petito searched the Florida home of her fiance's parents for computer files Monday, one day after finding a body in Wyoming that matched her description. The search marked the latest turn in a story that has captivated Americans and made international headlines: the vanishing of 22-year-old Petitio during a cross-country road trip as she documented "van life" with her fiance Brian Laundrie on social media.

White House condemns border guard use of whip-like cord against Haitian migrants

The White House on Monday criticized the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at the migrants near a riverside camp in Texas. The mostly Haitian migrants have in recent days been crossing back and forth between Ciudad Acuna in Mexico and the sprawling camp across the border in Del Rio to buy food and water that was in short supply on the U.S. side.

Mother, son charged in Jan 6 riot have not responded to plea deal offers

A Tennessee mother and son facing felony charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot have not responded to plea bargain proposals advanced to them by federal prosecutors, a federal judge heard on Monday. At a status hearing before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Goemaat said plea deal offers set to expire on Monday had been extended last month to accused riot participants Eric Munchel, 30, and Lisa Eisenhart, 57. Both face charges including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Democrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have vowed not to approve more debt. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill, which must pass by Oct. 1 to avoid the third partial government shutdown in the past decade, would also suspend the nation's borrowing limit until after the 2022 elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

