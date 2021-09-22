White House says call with French President Macron was 'friendly'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden's call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lasted 30 minutes and was friendly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia and accused Biden of stabbing it in the back after Australia ditched a $40-billion defense contract with Paris for the purchase of submarines and opted for U.S. submarines instead.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- U.S.
- Paris
- Australia
- Biden
- Emmanuel Macron
- United States
- White House
- Joe Biden
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China, Pak and Russia trying to figure out what to do with Taliban: Biden
In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate 'everybody's crisis'
California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout
Biden administration mulls reversal of Trump Arctic drilling plan
Biden administration plans tougher action to rein in meat prices