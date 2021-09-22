Left Menu

White House says call with French President Macron was 'friendly'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lasted 30 minutes and was friendly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia and accused Biden of stabbing it in the back after Australia ditched a $40-billion defense contract with Paris for the purchase of submarines and opted for U.S. submarines instead.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

