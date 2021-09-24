Left Menu

Conducting caste census is in national interest: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that conducting a caste-based census is in the national interest.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:36 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that conducting a caste-based census is in the national interest. "Caste census is in the national interest. Welfare cannot be done until a real picture is presented before everyone. We need scientific statistics. It is a conscious decision of the public of Bihar. All parties in the legislative assembly passed a proposal that a caste census indeed should take place. 80-90 per cent Indians want a caste census to happen," Yadav said.

Questioning the centre's affidavit before the Supreme Court on the matter, he asked that if not allowing the caste census was indeed a conscious decision of the BJP, then why did its MLAs in Bihar agree to pass the proposal favouring caste census? He added, "We are currently waiting for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's reaction and statements on the matter. We have given him 2-3 days for that. Only after that, our action plan will be decided."

On August 23, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of 10 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss a caste-based census was held in Delhi. The demand for the caste-based census was made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for a caste-based census. (ANI)

