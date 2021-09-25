Australia's Morrison says Indo-Pacific should always be free from coercion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:00 IST
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, as leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia began their Quad meeting on Friday at the White House.
Morrison further stated the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, addressing a concern about Beijing's increasing assertiveness and growing influence in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
