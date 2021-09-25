Sonowal inaugurates AYUSH OPD and Rathnashree Arogyadhama

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday highlighted the role of Ayurveda in the promotion of holistic health.

Inaugurating the OPD unit of Composite Ayush Hospital and Rathnashree Arogyadhama, a new unit of Sri Dharmashtala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda Hospital in Udupi, Sonowal, who holds AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways portfolio, said that the health status of Indians can be enhanced by following AYUSH system of medicine and thus build a healthy Nation.

He stressed on carrying out vast research in the field of Ayurveda for its global acceptance. The union minister wished the newly inaugurated hospital to serve mankind and to strengthen the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

The 50-bed Ayush multi-speciality hospital was sanctioned in 2016 and was accomplished in 2020 but due to Covid-19, the opening ceremony was put on hold, authorities said.

Authorities said the treatment modalities in Ayurveda such as Panchakarma, Jalouka (leach therapy), Ksharasutra and Abhyanga are available in the hospital.

The hospital also offers naturopathy hydrotherapy, acupuncture, acupressure, colour therapy, magnetic therapy and physiotherapy.

The Rathnashree Arogyadhama at Udupi will offer aesthetic medicine unit – Shringara, deluxe ward – health cottage unit, Dhyana Mandira, Panchakarma Centre and Special Ward.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Dr D Veerendra Heggade too addressed the gathering.

