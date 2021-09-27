Left Menu

UP cabinet expansion is an eyewash, says BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, ahead of the state Assembly election, is an eyewash.

ANI | Delhi, | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:35 IST
BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, ahead of the state Assembly election, is an eyewash. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "The Cabinet expansion ahead of the elections is nothing but an eyewash. The people will not fall into the trap. The public knows that the government has not taken any initiative to reduce the prices of essential commodities, generation of employment for youth and to solve the farmers' issue."

" Voters of the state will analyse the government on these parameters and they will throw out the BJP government," he added. Speaking on the hike of state advisory price (SAP) for sugarcane which was increased by Rs 25 per quintal by the state government he said, "During the BSP regime, then CM Mayawati had doubled the SAP for sugarcane. But now in the past five years, the government has not increased the price of sugarcane by even 10 per cent."

CM Yogi Adityanath had increased the remuneration on sugarcane from Rs 325 to Rs 350 on Sunday. To provide relief to sugarcane farmers, the government should immediately clear the outstanding amount of Rs 10,000 crore, Bhadoria further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

