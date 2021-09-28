Left Menu

Thane Court notice to Javed Akhtar in defamation suit over alleged comparison of RSS, VHP with Taliban

Thane Court notice to Javed Akhtar in defamation suit over alleged comparison of RSS, VHP with Taliban
A Thane Court on Monday issued a notice to lyricist Javed Akhtar to appear before it on November 12 after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Vivek Champanerkar filed a defamation suit against him for his alleged comparison of RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban. A civil defamation suit has been filed by the RSS activist through Advocate Aditya Mishra and Advocate Swapnil Kale at Thane civil court.

The plea read, "The plaintiff states he has been hurt by the defendant's defamatory statement to tarnish the image of plaintiff's organisation and hence he is in loss of rupee one for which the defendant is liable to compensate him." Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had slammed Javed Akhtar and said that the comparison of any Indian's organisations to the Taliban is condemnable and further said that such comparison is disrespectful to Hindu culture.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had staged a protest against Akhtar outside his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

