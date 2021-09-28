Left Menu

Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:09 IST
Sidhu not stable, not fit for Punjab: Amarinder
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dubbed the cricketer-turned-politician as a man who is ''not stable'' and ''not fit'' for the border state.

Sidhu resigned as the PCC chief and sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

''I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab,'' Singh tweeted.

Singh has been vehemently opposing Sidhu and has alleged that he has links with Pakistan. The former chief minister has openly challenged Sidhu, saying he will oppose him tooth and nail.

Sidhu was instrumental in the ouster of Singh, who quit as chief minister earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021