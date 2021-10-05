Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates phytochemicals lab in Manipur

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated phytochemicals laboratory at the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), at Takyelpat in Manipur's Imphal West district.

Vice President said he was happy to know that IBSD has been taking up documentation of traditional healthcare knowledge in North East India as well as scientific validation, phytochemicals screening and isolation of bio-active compounds of traditional medicines.

Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his happiness in learning that IBSD has created facilities for COVID-19 genome sequencing.

The Vice President congratulated all IBSD scientists for their contributions in research work, especially for work on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Governor of Manipur La Ganesan and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

