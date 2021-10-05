Left Menu

BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement: Nadda

The BJP is the only party in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption, its president J P Nadda said Tuesday.Addressing the first National Executive Meeting of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Nadda described youths as a catalyst of change and lauded the work done by the Yuva Morcha workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.Other top BJP leaders also addressed the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:24 IST
BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement: Nadda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is the only party in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption, its president J P Nadda said Tuesday.

Addressing the first National Executive Meeting of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Nadda described youths as a catalyst of change and lauded the work done by the Yuva Morcha workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other top BJP leaders also addressed the meeting. The BJP said in a statement that Nadda lauded BJYM president Tejasvi Surya for his leadership during the difficult time of the pandemic. Nadda said while other political organisations went under isolation during the time of crisis ''our BJYM workers were on the streets helping people''. Nadda further said the BJP is the only organisation in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption.

Saying that every BJP worker is a carrier of its ideology, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh asked the young members to work for the organisation.

''We all are co-travellers on the path of our ideology. When there are carriers of ideology, there is no reason why our organisation's ideology is left behind,'' he said.

He further said it is vital to have actual youth in the Yuva Morcha, unlike other parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021