PM Modi wishes people on Mahalaya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, Modi wished. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, he tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, Modi wished. ''Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahalaya
- Durga Puja
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Maa Durga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Bengali films to release during Durga Puja festivities
Several Bengali films to release during Durga Puja festivities
Initiative taken to make Durga puja pandals differently-abled friendly
Odisha bans gatherings during Durga Puja, increases night curfew timings in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar
Bengal extends ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till Oct 30; allows movement of people, vehicles at night during Durga Puja festival: Official.