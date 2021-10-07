White House still working on when Biden-Xi summit will be held
The White House said on Wednesday it is still working on the timing and details of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We continue to believe that leader-level engagement is an important part of our effort to responsibly manage the competition with China," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "We're still working through what that will look like, when, and of course the final details."
