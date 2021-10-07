Left Menu

During Covid, PM Modi's farsightedness established him as a world leader to be reckoned with: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:01 IST
During Covid, PM Modi's farsightedness established him as a world leader to be reckoned with: Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision and insightful approach established him as a world leader to be reckoned with.

Addressing a function in Rohini Assembly constituency here after participating in a ''Postcard to PM'' programme commemorating Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government, he hailed the prime minister for setting new benchmarks.

Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister.

Modi's journey as the head of a government is a classic example of consistent perseverance, dedication and 24x7 commitment, said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi's farsighted vision and insightful approach established him as a world leader to be reckoned with, he said.

Under the Modi government, within a year, India achieved the distinction of becoming a country which rapidly moved on from having a shortage of PPE kits to having a capacity of developing more than one vaccine and exporting these to other countries, he added.

Singh said the most distinguished quality of the prime minister is that he does not preach but practises what he believes and there is a great deal to learn by simply watching him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021