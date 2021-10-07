During Covid, PM Modi's farsightedness established him as a world leader to be reckoned with: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision and insightful approach established him as a world leader to be reckoned with.

Addressing a function in Rohini Assembly constituency here after participating in a ''Postcard to PM'' programme commemorating Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government, he hailed the prime minister for setting new benchmarks.

Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister.

Modi's journey as the head of a government is a classic example of consistent perseverance, dedication and 24x7 commitment, said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Under the Modi government, within a year, India achieved the distinction of becoming a country which rapidly moved on from having a shortage of PPE kits to having a capacity of developing more than one vaccine and exporting these to other countries, he added.

Singh said the most distinguished quality of the prime minister is that he does not preach but practises what he believes and there is a great deal to learn by simply watching him.

