Congress expresses shock over killing of five soldiers in J-K's Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress expressed grief and shock over the killing of five Army personnel in a gunfight with terrorists in Poonch on Monday and urged the BJP-led government to take effective measures to contain Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.

The party paid rich tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives during an anti-insurgency operation in Surankote area of Poonch district early Monday. The dead included a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir and other senior party leaders described the terrorist attack on the Army as a ''cowardly act'' and saluted the bravery of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The party, in a statement, expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ''worsening situation'' in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress asked the BJP-led government to take more effective measures to contain Pakistan- sponsored terrorism which is again raising its ugly head and threatening the life and property of innocents besides targeting the jawans.

