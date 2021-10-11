Left Menu

Romania's president says proposes centrist party head to form govt

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:58 IST
Romania's president says proposes centrist party head to form govt
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has proposed Dacian Ciolos, leader of a centrist party, as a candidate to form a government, after the nine-month-old minority liberal coalition of Florin Citu was toppled in a vote of no confidence last week.

"(Ciolos's) USR party was the sole party who has made a proposal to me," Iohannis told reporters regarding his decision, after holding separate consultations with all parliamentary parties.

Citu's coalition unravelled last month after USR, a relatively new grouping, withdrew its ministers in a row over a regional development fund, stripping it of its majority. USR then filed a no-confidence motion, refusing to return to the government until Citu was ousted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021