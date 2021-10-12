Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of IFFCO chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai. "Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji was a doyen of the agriculture and cooperatives sector. He made pioneering contributions towards empowering farmers. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted PM Modi.

Nakai, who passed away on Monday, was 86 and had been part of the cooperative movement for the last three decades. He was also the Chairman of Malwa Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing-cum-Procurement Society Limited. He earlier had served as Vice Chairman of IFFCO for two terms. Being a farmer himself, Nakai had been instrumental in formulating farmer-oriented policies of IFFCO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

