Left Menu

Modi enhanced value of Indian passport: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the value of Indian passports abroad.The BJP was confident that India will become a USD five trillion economy before 2024, he said, addressing party workers in Taleigao Assembly constituency during a day-long visit to Goa.The entire world has changed the outlook towards India.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:41 IST
Modi enhanced value of Indian passport: Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''increased the value'' of Indian passports abroad.

The BJP was confident that India will become a USD five trillion economy before 2024, he said, addressing party workers in Taleigao Assembly constituency during a day-long visit to Goa.

“The entire world has changed the outlook towards India. Goa is a region of sailors. Ask them (sailors), earlier when they showed an Indian passport (outside the country) what used to be the reaction, and what is the reaction now,” Shah said.

''Now, after seeing an Indian passport, there is a smile on the face of the officer from any foreign country and they say `you have come from Modi's country','' he added.

“Modi has increased the value of Indian passport and this was possible because the BJP has won with majority (in general elections),'' the Union home minister added.

He appealed Goans to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections too.

Listing achievements of the Modi government such as providing toilets to ten crore households, Shah said before seeking another mandate from people (in 2024), the government will achieve the target of providing hundred per cent tap-water connectivity.

Goa will be the first state in the country to have tap water in every household, he said.

“India's ranking did not increase after the Vajpayee government. It was at eleventh position. But Modi brought it between fourth and fifth positions. I am confident we will achieve the dream of becoming a USD five trillion economy before 2024,” Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021