Left Menu

Kerala rains: PM speaks with CM Vijayan to discuss situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state. Condolences to the bereaved families, Modi said in another tweet.State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:17 IST
Kerala rains: PM speaks with CM Vijayan to discuss situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state. The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 18 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

''Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected,'' Modi tweeted. ''I pray for everyone's safety and well-being,'' he said.

''It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' Modi said in another tweet.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies from the debris and slush of the landslides that had hit various places of Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021