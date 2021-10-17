Curtorim MLA Lourenco appointed Goa Congress working president

Panaji, Oct 17 (PTI ) The All India Congress Committee appointed MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco as working president of the party's Goa unit.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, in a release issued on Sunday, said the party president had approved the proposal of the appointment of working president and treasurer of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

While Lourenco, MLA from Curtorim, has been made working president, James Andrade has been named treasurer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)