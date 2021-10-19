Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan 6 documents
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.
Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.
“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.
The Jan 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden's win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- Trump
- Congress
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Biden's new China trade plan echoes Trump's, but assumes Beijing won't change
Biden congratulates Japan's Kishida, hails U.S.-Japan alliance
Biden struggles to secure his 'New Deal' to transform U.S. economy
Biden admin announces to revisit Trump-era trade agreement with China
White House: Biden to hold meeting with progressives, discuss smaller bill