Former J-K minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP leader Rana
Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quit the National Conference (NC) party on Tuesday and extended support to former party colleague Devender Singh Rana who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:08 IST
Earlier this month, Devender Singh Rana resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)
