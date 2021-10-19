Left Menu

Cong doesn't have support base, won't win even if it allots 90% tickets to women: BJP's Anila Singh

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reserved 40 per cent party tickets for women for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BJP state spokesperson Anila Singh on Monday said that even if the Congress party allots 90 per cent of tickets to women, the party cannot win the election because it does not have a support base.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:49 IST
UP BJP spokesperson Anila Singh (file photo)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reserved 40 per cent party tickets for women for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BJP state spokesperson Anila Singh on Monday said that even if the Congress party allots 90 per cent of tickets to women, the party cannot win the election because it does not have a support base. Attacking the Congress party, Anila Singh said, "Leave alone reservation of 40 per cent of party tickets, even if the Congress gives 90 per cent allocation, it would not win the election because it does not have a support base in the state."

She also said, "For the past two years, Priyanka Gandhi is working for the party in UP. At that time, she did not think about the women's issue but now when the election is approaching, she is indulging in a political game." She also said that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, the party members work collectively.

Singh also charged that BSP chief Mayawati raises women's issue as per convenience. Anila Singh claimed that the highest numbers of rape case are registered in Rajasthan. She said, "But Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati maintain silence on the issue. But when any unfortunate incidents happen in UP, these two start raising their voice."

She also condemned that violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri district and assured that the people involved in the crime would be punished. (ANI)

