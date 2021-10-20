Left Menu

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others. Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 02:25 IST
US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID
  • Country:
  • United States

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the US Centers for Disease and Prevention. DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others. Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021