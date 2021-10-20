Left Menu

We will not spare those who cheat country, loot poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government will not spare those who cheat the country or loot the poor, no matter how powerful they are.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:12 IST
We will not spare those who cheat country, loot poor: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government will not spare those who cheat the country or loot the poor, no matter how powerful they are. Addressing the joint conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PM Modi said, "Small or big corruption snatches the rights of someone or the other. It deprives the common citizen of the country of his rights, hinders the progress of the nation and also affects our collective strength as a nation. And today the country has also come to believe that those who cheat the country, loot the poor, no matter how powerful they are, wherever they are in the country and the world, they are no longer shown mercy, the government does not spare them."

The Prime minister pointed out that government schemes were now being implemented without any middlemen or corruption. "The nation now believes that they can benefit from governmental schemes without any middlemen and corruption. The people are now also believing that cheaters are not being spared anymore," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the new India is no longer ready to accept that corruption is part of the system. They want a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021