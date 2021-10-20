Jaishankar calls on Israeli leadership; discusses full potential of bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had a "warm and rich" discussion with the Israeli leadership on realising the full potential of the strategic bilateral partnership and exchanged views on the changes in the geopolitical landscape and global strategic affairs.

Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett here and held a discussion on strengthening the bilateral relationship.

''A warm and rich discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. PM Bennett's purposeful and focused approach to it was deeply encouraging,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting.

Jaishankar said that Bennett's sharing of strategic perspectives was also very valuable.

''India and Israel will work even more closely to realise their partnership's vision for the next 30 years,'' he tweeted.

Jaishankar also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Bennett.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the president's official residence here.

The two leaders discussed ways to promote and strengthen the growing bilateral relationship in various sectors besides exchanging views on global strategic affairs.

''Delighted to call on President @Isaac_Herzog. Our conversation covered changes in the geopolitical landscape,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Deeply appreciate his visible commitment to taking our bilateral ties to the next level,'' he said.

President Herzog thanked Jaishankar for his personal commitment, and that of Prime Minister Modi and his ministers, to promoting and strengthening ties with Israel, according to a press release issued by the President's office.

During the diplomatic working meeting, Herzog also praised the flourishing of the Israel-India relationship in a range of fields.

''Two ancient nations, two proud democracies. Energising discussion today with @DrSJaishankar, FM of our close friend and partner India. Great promise for Israeli-Indian collaboration on tech, trade, energy and more. There is so much we can do with our combined creativity,'' President Herzog said in a tweet.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India next year, President Herzog emphasised his intention to personally assist in promoting and strengthening this important relationship, the statement said.

President Herzog and Jaishankar further discussed global strategic affairs, it said.

Jaishankar said that it was ''a great honour'' to call on President Herzog.

''I bring the greetings and good wishes of the government and people of India as we approach the 30th anniversary of the upgradation of the ties,'' Jaishankar wrote in the visitors' book at Beit HaNassi.

Jaishankar, who is currently on a five-day visit to Israel, also called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the bilateral relations.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met with Israeli Parliament Speaker Mickey Levy and the two leaders discussed at length the common challenges faced by the two countries like radicalisation, and took stock of the developments in the region.

On Monday, Jaishankar held ''very productive talks'' with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during which the two countries agreed to resume negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) from next month with an aim to conclude the long-pending deal by next June.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

