Woman killed, legs severed to steal anklets in Rajasthan

A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death the rural area of Jamwa Ramgarh here, police said Wednesday, adding the killers severed her legs to steal her silver anklets.

The victim's body was handed over to her family members after the deadlock between them and police officials ended.

After the incident was reported Tuesday, her family and villagers sat on a dharna with the dead body.

Jaipur collector Antar Singh Nehra and other officials met them at the village on Wednesday and promised them a compensation of Rs 8 lakh (Rs 5 lakh under victim compensation scheme and Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund) and allotment of a dairy booth to the victim’s kin.

Several teams are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused, Nehra said.

As he ensured action against the killers, the victim’s family accepted her body after postmortem.

Circle Officer (CO) Lakhan Meena said the body has been cremated.

The body of the woman with hilt marks on the head and the neck was found in Khatepura village on Tuesday. Her legs were chopped off and her silver anklets taken away. The severed limbs were found near the body.

The family members of the woman staged a protest on the spot, the CO said.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main opposition party in the state, targeted Rajasthan government for the “increase” in crime rate.

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore went to the protest site and stressed that the murder took place in broad daylight.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said Congress leadership should take note of crimes occurring in Rajasthan.

Poonia also demanded the resignation of the chief minister, saying that crime has increased under his rule.

“Criminals fearlessly killed the woman for silver anklets. Not only Jamwa Ramgarh, there have been many such incidents in the entire state. The Chief Minister should resign,” Poonia said.

“Rajasthan was a peaceful state, people used to come here in large numbers to travel and for business, but under the Gehlot government, law and order has deteriorated. People are under fear and the criminals are roaming fearlessly,” he told reporters in Bikaner.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore issued a statement, saying that due to the poor law and order situation in Rajasthan, criminals escaped after brutally killing the woman.

He said the accused are still out of the grip of police.

“Due to the lack of a full-time home minister in Rajasthan, atrocities against women are increasing continuously and the police are proving to be a failure, so Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also holding the home department, should resign with immediate effect,” Rathore said.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said: “Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl who can fight)' in Uttar Pradesh, should come to Jamwa Ramgarh of Jaipur and see what kind of incident has happened here. She should take up the fight for the rights of women in Rajasthan.” He further said that the CM was busy “glorifying” Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their family to save his leadership.

“Women safety must be given priority but Gehlot and the Gandhi family are only indulging in politics,'' he said.

“Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi always rush to Uttar Pradesh to take political advantage of incidents but they should also come to Rajasthan to see what is happening in the state under the Congress rule,” Kirodi Lal Meena added.

