AASU stages protest against fuel price hike in Assam

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a ''satyagraha'' across the state on Friday in protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities. Holding banners, placards and cut-outs of LPG cylinders, members of AASU raised slogans, seeking measures to arrest the spiralling prices of essential goods. AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjee, during the protest outside the organisation's headquarters in Guwahati, told reporters, ''Both Assam and central governments have completely failed to control price rise.

''There is a food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, which is making no effort to halt surge in prices, despite knowing that citizens are getting badly affected.'' All sections of people are suffering due to this steep price hike of LPG, petrol and diesel ''but the government is not concerned'', the AASU chief adviser claimed.

''The students' union had no option but to come out on the streets to observe 'satyagraha' and register protest against the anti-people attitude of the government,'' he added.

During the day, the outfit held similar agitations in all district headquarters. The opposition Congress had on Thursday demonstrated against price rice across the state.

